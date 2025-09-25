America's Air Show 2025 Day 1: Warbirds Over Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Maj. Scott Laux, the narrator for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels stands in front of the audience during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Victoria Johnson)