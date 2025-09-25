America's Air Show 2025 Day 1: Warbirds Over Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A AD-4N Sky Raider in 70’s USMC paint conducts aerial maneuvers during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The Warbirds performers promote and encourage the preservation and operation of World War II aircraft. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Victoria Johnson )