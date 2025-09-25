Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Air Show 2025 Day 1: Warbirds Over Miramar [Image 4 of 10]

    America's Air Show 2025 Day 1: Warbirds Over Miramar

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria Johnson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A AD-4N Sky Raider in 70’s USMC paint conducts aerial maneuvers during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. The Warbirds performers promote and encourage the preservation and operation of World War II aircraft. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Victoria Johnson )

    This work, America's Air Show 2025 Day 1: Warbirds Over Miramar [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Victoria Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

