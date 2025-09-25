U.S. Marine Maj. Scott Laux, the narrator for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels interacts with a young fan during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Victoria Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 01:14
|Photo ID:
|9343379
|VIRIN:
|250926-M-AV197-6272
|Resolution:
|4584x3056
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America's Air Show 2025 Day 1: Warbirds Over Miramar [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Victoria Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.