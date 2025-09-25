America's Air Show 2025 Day 1: Warbirds Over Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Maj. Scott Laux, the narrator for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels interacts with a young fan during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Victoria Johnson)