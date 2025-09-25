Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, and Republic of Korea Marines pose for a photo following the 2025 ROKMC and MARFORPAC G-6 C2 Staff Talks on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 25, 2025. These talks provided an opportunity for both nations to strengthen relationships, exchange expertise, and plan future cooperation, with the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement reflecting their enduring commitment to build stronger communication capabilities and advance mutual goals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)