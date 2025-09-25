Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROKMC and MARFORPAC G-6 C2 Staff Talks [Image 11 of 11]

    ROKMC and MARFORPAC G-6 C2 Staff Talks

    MCBH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, and Republic of Korea Marines pose for a photo following the 2025 ROKMC and MARFORPAC G-6 C2 Staff Talks on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 25, 2025. These talks provided an opportunity for both nations to strengthen relationships, exchange expertise, and plan future cooperation, with the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement reflecting their enduring commitment to build stronger communication capabilities and advance mutual goals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 22:17
    Photo ID: 9343200
    VIRIN: 250925-M-YD117-1105
    Resolution: 8131x4574
    Size: 22.15 MB
    Location: MCBH, HAWAII, US
    This work, ROKMC and MARFORPAC G-6 C2 Staff Talks [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Chloe Zimmerer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROKMC, MCBH, MARFORPAC, Staff Talks, INDOPACOM

