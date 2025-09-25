Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lawrence Hussey, left, assistant chief of staff, G-6/G-39 Information Division, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps Col. Kyung Tae Kim, ROKMC Headquarters G-6, pose for a photo with the signed Memorandum of Agreement during the 2025 ROKMC and MARFORPAC G-6 C2 Staff Talks on KT Hill, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 25, 2025. These talks provided an opportunity for both nations to strengthen relationships, exchange expertise, and plan future cooperation, with the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement reflecting their enduring commitment to build stronger communication capabilities and advance mutual goals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)