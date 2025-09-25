ROKMC and MARFORPAC G-6 C2 Staff Talks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A gift bag is displayed on a table during the 2025 Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, G-6 C2 Staff Talks on KT Hill, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 25, 2025. These talks provided an opportunity for both nations to strengthen relationships, exchange expertise, and plan future cooperation, with the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement reflecting their enduring commitment to build stronger communication capabilities and advance mutual goals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)