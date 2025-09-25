Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-11th Field Artillery Regiment honors legacy in cannon retirement ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    2-11th Field Artillery Regiment honors legacy in cannon retirement ceremony

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, fire an M119 howitzer during the battalion’s cannon retirement ceremony on Sept. 25, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The final firing honored over 100 years of history and achievements while marking the transition of the battalion’s cannons to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 19:57
    Photo ID: 9343048
    VIRIN: 250925-A-YX677-3163
    Resolution: 5896x3933
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-11th Field Artillery Regiment honors legacy in cannon retirement ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMAR
    Field Artilley
    2-11 Field Artillery Regiment
    25th Infantry Division
    Howitzer

