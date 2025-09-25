Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-11th Field Artillery Regiment honors legacy in cannon retirement ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    2-11th Field Artillery Regiment honors legacy in cannon retirement ceremony

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, sights in on an M119 howitzer during the battalion’s cannon retirement ceremony on Sept. 25, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The event celebrated the unit’s legacy of excellence, highlighted by Alpha and Bravo Batteries’ recognition with the Henry A. Knox Award, and concluded with the final firing of the battalion’s cannons.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)

    This work, 2-11th Field Artillery Regiment honors legacy in cannon retirement ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

