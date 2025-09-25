Soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, sights in on an M119 howitzer during the battalion’s cannon retirement ceremony on Sept. 25, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The event celebrated the unit’s legacy of excellence, highlighted by Alpha and Bravo Batteries’ recognition with the Henry A. Knox Award, and concluded with the final firing of the battalion’s cannons.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9343047
|VIRIN:
|250925-A-YX677-5487
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-11th Field Artillery Regiment honors legacy in cannon retirement ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.