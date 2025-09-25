2-11th Field Artillery Regiment honors legacy in cannon retirement ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, sights in on an M119 howitzer during the battalion’s cannon retirement ceremony on Sept. 25, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The event celebrated the unit’s legacy of excellence, highlighted by Alpha and Bravo Batteries’ recognition with the Henry A. Knox Award, and concluded with the final firing of the battalion’s cannons.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)