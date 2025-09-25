Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, prepare an M119 howitzer during the battalion’s cannon retirement ceremony on Sept. 25, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The ceremony honored more than a century of service and concluded with the final firing of the battalion’s cannons before their reassignment to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)
2-11th Field Artillery Regiment honors legacy in cannon retirement ceremony
