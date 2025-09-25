John Levitow Jr. visits Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Levitow Jr., middle left, son of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Air Force Sgt. John Levitow, presents the John L. Levitow Award to Senior Airman Hunter Richards, 60th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist, during an Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 24, 2025. The John L. Levitow Award is presented to the ALS graduate who demonstrates the highest level of academic excellence, leadership and overall performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Jacoby)