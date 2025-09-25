John Levitow Jr. visits Travis AFB

John Levitow Jr., son of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Air Force Sgt. John Levitow, speaks to students during an Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 24, 2025. The John L. Levitow Award is presented to the ALS graduate who demonstrates the highest level of academic excellence, leadership and overall performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Jacoby)
