    John Levitow Jr. visits Travis AFB [Image 5 of 7]

    John Levitow Jr. visits Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    John Levitow Jr., son of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Air Force Sgt. John Levitow, speaks to Airman Leadership School instructors and students during a visit to Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 24, 2025. Levitow met with the class to discuss leadership and what the enlisted force meant to his father. The John L. Levitow Award is presented to the Airman Leadership School graduate who demonstrates the highest level of academic excellence, leadership and overall performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 19:18
    Photo ID: 9342984
    VIRIN: 250924-F-PA306-1060
    Resolution: 3901x2393
    Size: 461.81 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, John Levitow Jr. visits Travis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

