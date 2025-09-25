John Levitow Jr. visits Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Levitow Jr., son of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Air Force Sgt. John Levitow, speaks to Airman Leadership School instructors and students during a visit to Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 24, 2025. Levitow met with the class to discuss leadership and what the enlisted force meant to his father. The John L. Levitow Award is presented to the Airman Leadership School graduate who demonstrates the highest level of academic excellence, leadership and overall performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)