Naval Command College Visits C3F

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chilean Navy Cmdr. Nicolas Boisier, left, presents U.S. Navy Capt. Jake Ferrari, deputy chief of staff for plans, policy and readiness (N5/7) at U.S. 3rd Fleet, with a class scroll during a visit to U.S. 3rd Fleet headquarters, Sept. 22, 2025. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah C. Eaton)