Naval Command College Visits C3F

Mike Reed, U.S. 3rd Fleet N5 director of plans and strategy, presents an overview brief during a faculty and students U.S. Naval Command College visit to U.S. 3rd Fleet headquarters, Sept. 22, 2025. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah C. Eaton)