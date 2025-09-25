Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Command College Visits C3F [Image 1 of 9]

    Naval Command College Visits C3F

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Eaton 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Faculty and students from U.S. Naval Command College pose for a photo with U.S. Navy Capt. Jake Ferrari, deputy chief of staff for plans, policy and readiness (N5/7) at U.S. 3rd Fleet, during a visit to C3F headquarters, Sept. 22, 2025. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah C. Eaton)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 17:37
    Photo ID: 9342906
    VIRIN: 250922-N-DE082-1003
    Resolution: 5840x3886
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Naval Command College Visits C3F [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Sarah Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Fleet
    USN
    USNavy
    C3F
    Navy War College

