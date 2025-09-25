CNRH Hosts Adaptive Sports Expo - Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, participates in sitting volleyball drills after speaking to service members during the second day of the Adaptive Sports Expo at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center, Sept. 25, 2025. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen participating in the Navy Wounded Warrior program are encouraged to visit the expo and potentially try out for Team Navy. The program trains Team Navy athletes in adaptive athletics, culminating in competition at the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)