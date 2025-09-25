Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRH Hosts Adaptive Sports Expo - Day 2 [Image 2 of 10]

    CNRH Hosts Adaptive Sports Expo - Day 2

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Jacob Murphy, a Navy Wound Warrior adaptive reconditioning and community outreach specialist, participates a rowing demonstration during the second day of the Adaptive Sports Expo at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center, Sept. 25, 2025. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen participating in the Navy Wounded Warrior program are encouraged to visit the expo and potentially try out for Team Navy. The program trains Team Navy athletes in adaptive athletics, culminating in competition at the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    adaptive sports
    Team Navy
    Navy Wounded Warrior
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Hawaii
    Pearl Harbor

