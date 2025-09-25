CNRH Hosts Adaptive Sports Expo - Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Michael Taylor participates in dynamic stretching exercises at Earhart Field during the second day of the Adaptive Sports Expo on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 25, 2025. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen participating in the Navy Wounded Warrior program are encouraged to visit the expo and potentially try out for Team Navy. The program trains Team Navy athletes in adaptive athletics, culminating in competition at the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)