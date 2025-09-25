TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

With the headquarters in the background, Gen. Gary M. Brito, the 18th and final U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command commander, speaks during TRADOC’s inactivation ceremony. In addition to being TRADOC’s final commander, Brito will retire after 38 years of service. U.S. Army TRADOC’s ceremonial inactivation took place on September 26, 2025 at Fort Eustis, Virginia. TRADOC’s official inactivation date is October 2, 2025. TRADOC’s legacy mission will continue as part of a new part of the U.S. Army’s new Transition and Training Command (T2COM) which will be headquartered in Austin, Texas. Since 1973, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command has been the foundation of our Army’s strength. TRADOC embodied the unwavering dedication to training Soldiers, developing leaders, and driving the Army’s transformation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)