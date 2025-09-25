Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    With the headquarters in the background, Gen. Gary M. Brito, the 18th and final U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command commander, speaks during TRADOC’s inactivation ceremony. In addition to being TRADOC’s final commander, Brito will retire after 38 years of service. U.S. Army TRADOC’s ceremonial inactivation took place on September 26, 2025 at Fort Eustis, Virginia. TRADOC’s official inactivation date is October 2, 2025. TRADOC’s legacy mission will continue as part of a new part of the U.S. Army’s new Transition and Training Command (T2COM) which will be headquartered in Austin, Texas. Since 1973, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command has been the foundation of our Army’s strength. TRADOC embodied the unwavering dedication to training Soldiers, developing leaders, and driving the Army’s transformation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 16:13
    Photo ID: 9342691
    VIRIN: 250926-F-EL822-1017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony
    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony
    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony
    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony
    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony
    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download