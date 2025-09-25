TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Randy A. George (left), U.S. Army Chief of Staff, attaches the Superior Unit Award to the TRADOC colors prior to the unit’s inactivation. Gen. Gary Brito (right), TRADOC commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris (behind the colors) looks on. TRADOC’s inactivation will be effective October 2, 2025. TRADOC’s legacy mission will continue as part of a new part of the U.S. Army’s new Transition and Training Command (T2COM) which will be headquartered in Austin, Texas. Since 1973, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command has been the foundation of our Army’s strength. TRADOC embodied the unwavering dedication to training Soldiers, developing leaders, and driving the Army’s transformation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)