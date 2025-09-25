Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Gen. Randy A. George (left), U.S. Army Chief of Staff, attaches the Superior Unit Award to the TRADOC colors prior to the unit’s inactivation. Gen. Gary Brito (right), TRADOC commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris (behind the colors) looks on. TRADOC’s inactivation will be effective October 2, 2025. TRADOC’s legacy mission will continue as part of a new part of the U.S. Army’s new Transition and Training Command (T2COM) which will be headquartered in Austin, Texas. Since 1973, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command has been the foundation of our Army’s strength. TRADOC embodied the unwavering dedication to training Soldiers, developing leaders, and driving the Army’s transformation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 16:13
    Photo ID: 9342658
    VIRIN: 250926-F-EL822-1014
    Resolution: 4151x3321
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony
    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony
    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony
    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony
    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony
    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download