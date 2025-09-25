Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command units stand ready during the TRADOC inactivation ceremony held at Fort Eustis, Virginia on September 26, 2025. TRADOC’s inactivation will be effective October 2, 2025. TRADOC’s legacy mission will continue as part of a new part of the U.S. Army’s new Transition and Training Command (T2COM) which will be headquartered in Austin, Texas. Since 1973, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command has been the foundation of our Army’s strength. TRADOC embodied the unwavering dedication to training Soldiers, developing leaders, and driving the Army’s transformation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)