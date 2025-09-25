Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    TRADOC Inactivation Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command units stand ready during the TRADOC inactivation ceremony held at Fort Eustis, Virginia on September 26, 2025. TRADOC’s inactivation will be effective October 2, 2025. TRADOC’s legacy mission will continue as part of a new part of the U.S. Army’s new Transition and Training Command (T2COM) which will be headquartered in Austin, Texas. Since 1973, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command has been the foundation of our Army’s strength. TRADOC embodied the unwavering dedication to training Soldiers, developing leaders, and driving the Army’s transformation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)

