Date Taken: 09.25.2025 Date Posted: 09.26.2025 13:10 Photo ID: 9342033 VIRIN: 250925-A-UM139-1026 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.11 MB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Blue-sky day training helps responders prepare for future flood events [Image 5 of 5], by Christine Reinhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.