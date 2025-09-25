Mike Dulin, emergency management specialist with the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides sandbag training to members of the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency as part of SEMA’s regional coordinator meeting on Sept. 25 in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Blue-sky day training helps responders prepare for future flood events
