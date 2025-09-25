Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue-sky day training helps responders prepare for future flood events

    Blue-sky day training helps responders prepare for future flood events

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Christine Reinhardt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Mike Dulin, emergency management specialist with the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides sandbag training to members of the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency as part of SEMA’s regional coordinator meeting on Sept. 25 in Jefferson City, Missouri.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 13:10
    Photo ID: 9342031
    VIRIN: 250925-A-UM139-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Blue-sky day training helps responders prepare for future flood events, by Christine Reinhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK
    USACE

