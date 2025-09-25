A screenshot of the mentor profile page inside the Kansas City districts mentorship application that mentees use to find out more about a potential mentor.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9341871
|VIRIN:
|250923-O-XH798-8253
|Resolution:
|2460x1410
|Size:
|360.27 KB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mentorship made simple: New app helps connect employees across Kansas City District [Image 4 of 4], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.