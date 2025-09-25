Jason Smith, security specialist for the Kansas City District, holding the plaque he received from his successful completion of the Leadership Development Program during fiscal year 2024. The idea for the mentorship application was birthed from Smith's experiences while in his first year in the program.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9341860
|VIRIN:
|250923-O-XH798-5547
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mentorship made simple: New app helps connect employees across Kansas City District [Image 4 of 4], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.