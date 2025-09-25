Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mentorship made simple: New app helps connect employees across Kansas City District [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mentorship made simple: New app helps connect employees across Kansas City District

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Lawrence Brooks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Jason Smith, security specialist for the Kansas City District, holding the plaque he received from his successful completion of the Leadership Development Program during fiscal year 2024. The idea for the mentorship application was birthed from Smith's experiences while in his first year in the program.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 9341860
    VIRIN: 250923-O-XH798-5547
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mentorship made simple: New app helps connect employees across Kansas City District [Image 4 of 4], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mentorship made simple: New app helps connect employees across Kansas City District
    Mentorship made simple: New app helps connect employees across Kansas City District
    Mentorship made simple: New app helps connect employees across Kansas City District
    Mentorship made simple: New app helps connect employees across Kansas City District

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download