    Mentorship made simple: New app helps connect employees across Kansas City District

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Lawrence Brooks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Security specialist, Jason Smith, at district headquarters in downtown Kansas City working on edits and updates to his mentorship application on Wednesday, September 23.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 9341859
    VIRIN: 250923-O-XH798-1130
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mentorship made simple: New app helps connect employees across Kansas City District [Image 4 of 4], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

