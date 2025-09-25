250922-N-KL637-1026 (Sep 22, 2025) -- Recruits practice man overboard drills at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command September 22, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9341818
|VIRIN:
|250922-N-KL637-1026
|Resolution:
|5783x4131
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
This work, Recruit Training at RTC [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.