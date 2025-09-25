Recruit Training at RTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250922-N-KL637-1002 (Sep 22, 2025) -- Recruits practice man overboard drills at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command September 22, 2025. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)