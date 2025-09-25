250922-N-KL637-1047 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 22, 2025) - Recruit Sadie Lynn Parker poses for a photo at Recruit Training Command Sept. 22, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9341820
|VIRIN:
|250922-N-KL637-1047
|Resolution:
|3280x3280
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Boot Camp [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS