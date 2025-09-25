Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Boot Camp [Image 5 of 5]

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    250922-N-KL637-1047 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 22, 2025) - Recruit Sadie Lynn Parker poses for a photo at Recruit Training Command Sept. 22, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    This work, Faces of Boot Camp [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

