Faces of Boot Camp

250922-N-KL637-1047 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 22, 2025) - Recruit Sadie Lynn Parker poses for a photo at Recruit Training Command Sept. 22, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)