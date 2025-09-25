RD25 | 12th MLR Marines Visit U.S.S. John Finn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, tour the U.S. Navy USS John Finn (DDG 113) during Resolute Dragon 25 at White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)