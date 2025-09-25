RD25 | 12th MLR Marines Visit U.S.S. John Finn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps Autonomous Low-Profile Vessel with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, conducts resupply training during Resolute Dragon 25 at White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty) (This photo has been blurred for security purposes)