    RD25 | 12th MLR Marines Visit U.S.S. John Finn [Image 5 of 7]

    RD25 | 12th MLR Marines Visit U.S.S. John Finn

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Charles Lloyd, left, with the USS John Finn (DDG 113), speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jorge Colon, an artillery officer with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, during Resolute Dragon 25 at White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 24, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Lloyd is a native of Illinois and Colon is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    USMCNEWS
    12th MLR
    12th Marine Littoral Regiment
    Marines
    ResoluteDragon25
    RD25

