USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 25, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Joaquin Duronvilla, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) greets his family as the ship arrives in its new homeport of San Diego Sept. 25, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)