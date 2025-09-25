Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego [Image 16 of 29]

    USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 25, 2025) Families of Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) wait on the pier as the ship arrives in its new homeport of San Diego Sept. 25, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)

    This work, USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego [Image 29 of 29], by PO3 Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homeport Change
    USS America
    San Diego
    US Navy
    Homeport

