SAN DIEGO (Sept. 25, 2025) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Arthur Anderson, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) greets his family as the ship arrives in its new homeport of San Diego Sept. 25, marking the end of its six-year forward deployment to Sasebo, Japan and the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 23:25
|Photo ID:
|9340753
|VIRIN:
|250925-N-QR506-1830
|Resolution:
|3592x2395
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America Completes Homeport Change to San Diego [Image 29 of 29], by PO3 Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.