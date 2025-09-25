TR General Quarters Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 25, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Silver, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), applies a tourniquet during a general quarters drill on the mess decks of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Sept. 25, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)