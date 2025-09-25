Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TR General Quarters Drill [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TR General Quarters Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Maddix Almeyda 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 25, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Silver, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), supervises a general quarters drill on the mess decks, Sept. 25, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 15:16
    Photo ID: 9339942
    VIRIN: 250925-N-ND136-1004
    Resolution: 2109x2953
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 2], by SA Maddix Almeyda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TR General Quarters Drill
    TR General Quarters Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    csg
    3rd fleet
    pacflt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download