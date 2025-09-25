SAN DIEGO (Sept. 25, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Michael Silver, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), supervises a general quarters drill on the mess decks, Sept. 25, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 15:16
|Photo ID:
|9339942
|VIRIN:
|250925-N-ND136-1004
|Resolution:
|2109x2953
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TR General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 2], by SA Maddix Almeyda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.