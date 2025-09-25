Head of the right humerus of Union Army Pvt. Michael Punch, Company C, 29th Pennsylvania, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Wauhatchie that took place in Tennessee and Georgia from Oct. 28-19, 1863. The humeral head and part of the shaft were excised Oct. 29, 1863. Punch was discharged July 16, 1864.[AFIP 1001628]
