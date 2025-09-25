Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Right tibia and fibula of Union Army Pvt. Henry Haycook, Company K, 137th New York, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Wauhatchie that took place in Tennessee and Georgia from Oct. 28-29, 1863. The leg was amputated March 8, 1864. Haycook was discharged June 15, 1864. [AFIP 1000416]

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)