Right tibia and fibula of Union Army Pvt. Henry Haycook, Company K, 137th New York, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Wauhatchie that took place in Tennessee and Georgia from Oct. 28-29, 1863. The leg was amputated March 8, 1864. Haycook was discharged June 15, 1864. [AFIP 1000416]
(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 13:36
|Photo ID:
|9339619
|VIRIN:
|250908-D-FY143-1005
|Resolution:
|5327x3551
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
