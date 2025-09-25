Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Right Tibia and Fibula of Union Army Pvt. Henry Haycook [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Right Tibia and Fibula of Union Army Pvt. Henry Haycook

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Right tibia and fibula of Union Army Pvt. Henry Haycook, Company K, 137th New York, who sustained a gunshot wound at the Battle of Wauhatchie that took place in Tennessee and Georgia from Oct. 28-29, 1863. The leg was amputated March 8, 1864. Haycook was discharged June 15, 1864. [AFIP 1000416]
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 13:36
    Photo ID: 9339620
    VIRIN: 250908-D-FY143-1009
    Resolution: 5066x3377
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Right Tibia and Fibula of Union Army Pvt. Henry Haycook [Image 4 of 4], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Right Tibia and Fibula of Union Army Pvt. Henry Haycook
    Right Tibia and Fibula of Union Army Pvt. Henry Haycook
    Head of the Right Humerus of Union Army Pvt. Michael Punch
    Head of the Right Humerus of Union Army Pvt. Michael Punch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil War
    NMHM
    Gunshot Wound (GSW)
    Wauhatchie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download