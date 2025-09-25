250919-A-JU979-9489

Col. David Gaugush, garrison commander, speaks during the opening ceremony of MWR Central in the Solomon Center, Sept. 19. He said MWR Central is a place where service members and their families come after hours to build camaraderie with their teammates.
MWR Central opens in the Solomon Center
