Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250919-A-JU979-1166 [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250919-A-JU979-1166

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Esperanza Romero, financial counselor with Army Community Service, speaks to patrons about what MWR Central offers to the community at the center's grand opening, Sept. 19.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 11:54
    Photo ID: 9339298
    VIRIN: 250919-A-JU979-1166
    Resolution: 7811x5271
    Size: 20.81 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250919-A-JU979-1166 [Image 6 of 6], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    250919-A-JU979-3366
    250919-A-JU979-2067
    250919-A-JU979-1166
    250919-A-JU979-1132
    250919-A-JU979-9489
    250919-A-JU979-3687

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MWR Central opens in the Solomon Center

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM, Fort Jackson, TRADOC, Army Training Center, Family MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download