250919-A-JU979-2067

Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander, cuts the ribbon for the opening of MWR Central at the Solomon Center, Sept. 19. The center is to be the hub where the community can spend quality time.
MWR Central opens in the Solomon Center
