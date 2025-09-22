NAS Sigonella holds ATTT drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2509025-N-SH175-1094 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 25, 2025) Sailors, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, participate in an anti-terrorism training team drill, Sept. 25, 2025. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)