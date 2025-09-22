Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Sigonella holds ATTT drill [Image 5 of 9]

    NAS Sigonella holds ATTT drill

    CATANIA, ITALY

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    2509025-N-SH175-1043 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 25, 2025) Master-at-Arms Seaman Jacquline Luis, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, participates in an anti-terrorism training team drill, Sept. 25, 2025. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 09:03
    Photo ID: 9338815
    VIRIN: 250925-N-SH175-1043
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: CATANIA, IT
    NAS Sigonella
    Master-at-Arms
    NMRTC
    ATTT Drill
    Training

