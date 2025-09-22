NAS Sigonella holds ATTT drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2509025-N-SH175-1007 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 25, 2025) Master-at-Arms Seaman Cody Richards, center, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, responds to a simulated active shooter event during an anti-terrorism training team drill, Sept. 25, 2025. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)