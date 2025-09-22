Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Conducts Bells Across America Ceremony [Image 10 of 11]

    CFAS Conducts Bells Across America Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    The family of Construction Electrician 1st Class Tito Ruiz poses for a photo during the Bells Across America luncheon at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 25, 2025. The annual ceremony was held as part of the Navy Gold Star Program to honor and remember the sacrifice of fallen service members and provide long-term support to their surviving families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Conducts Bells Across America Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bells Across America
    CFAS

