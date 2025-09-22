CFAS Conducts Bells Across America Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Izetta Johnson from Fleet and Family Service Center (FFSC) Sasebo presents flowers to the family of Lt. Cmdr. Brian Crump during the Bells Across America luncheon at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 25, 2025. The annual ceremony was held as part of the Navy Gold Star Program to honor and remember the sacrifice of fallen service members and provide long-term support to their surviving families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)