CFAS Conducts Bells Across America Ceremony

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Command Master Chief Alan Benavidez gives a speech during the Bells Across America luncheon at CFAS, Sept. 25, 2025. The annual ceremony was held as part of the Navy Gold Star Program to honor and remember the sacrifice of fallen service members and provide long-term support to their surviving families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)